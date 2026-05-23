Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS

THE DRAMA Comédie romantique de Kristoffer Borgli, avec Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Achrafieh/Las Salinas, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, Empire Première Sodeco.

ASAD de Mohammad Diab, avec Mohammad Ramadan, Razane Jammal, Ali Qassem, Kamel el-Basha. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Beirut Souks, Cinemall, Empire Première Sodeco, The Spot Choueifate.

OBSESSION Thriller de Curry Barker, avec Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate.

PASSENGER Film d’horreur d’André Øvredal, avec Melissa Leo, Lou Llobell, Jacob Scipio. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate.

STAR WARS : THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Film d’action de Jon Favreau, avec Martin Scorsese, Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate, Empire Premiere Sodeco.

PALESTINE 36 Film historique d’Annemarie Jacir, avec Kamel el-Basha, Hiam Abbass, Yasmine al-Massri. Metropolis, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

EN SALLE

IN THE GREY de Guy Ritchie, avec Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Rosamund Pike, Jason Wong et Kristofer Hivju. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate, Empire Premiere Sodeco.

TOP GUN 40TH ANNIVERSARY Film d’action de Tony Scott, avec Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt. Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

DO YOU LOVE ME de Lana Daher. Metropolis.

MORTAL COMBAT 2 de Simon McQuoid, avec Karl Urban, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

THE SHEEP DETECTIVES de Kyle Balda, avec Hugh Jackman, Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart. The Spot Choueifate, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT : THE TOUR de James Cameron, avec Billie Eilish. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate.

MARTY SUPREME de Josh Safdie, avec Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary. Empire Premiere Sodeco.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 de David Frankel, avec Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, Empire Premiere Sodeco.

HOKUM de Damian McCarthy, avec Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, Austin Amelio. Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

MICHAEL Biopic d’Antoine Fuqua, avec Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Colman Domingo. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Achrafieh/Dbayé/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, Empire Premiere Sodeco.

GOAT Film d’animation de Tyree Dillihay Adam Rosette. Cinemall.

LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY Thriller de Lee Cronin, avec Jack Reynor, Natalie Grace, Laia Costa. VOX Beirut City Centre.

THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY Film d’animation d’Aaron Horvath et Michael Jelenic. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

LISTE DE MARIAGE Comédie de Randa Aalam, avec Rita Hayek, Carlos Azar, Samara Nohra. VOX Beirut City Centre.

Ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.