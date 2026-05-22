Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS

IN THE GREY De Guy Ritchie, avec Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Rosamund Pike, Jason Wong et Kristofer Hivju. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate, Empire Première Sodeco.

HELL HOUSE LLC: LINEAGE Film d’horreur de Stephen Cognetti avec Elizabeth Vermilyea, Searra Sawka, Mike Sutton. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre.

TOP GUN 40TH ANNIVERSARY Film d’action de Tony Scott avec Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate, Empire Première Sodeco.

EN SALLE

DO YOU LOVE ME De Lana Daher. Metropolis.

MORTAL COMBAT 2 De Simon McQuoid avec Karl Urban, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee. Grand Cinemas Dbayé, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate, Empire Première Sodeco.

THE SHEEP DETECTIVES De Kyle Balda avec Hugh Jackman, Brett Goldstein, Patrick Stewart. The Spot Choueifate, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT : THE TOUR De James Cameron, avec Billie Eilish. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate.

MARTY SUPREME De Josh Safdie, avec Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary. Empire Première Sodeco.

DOLLY De Rod Blackhurst, avec Fabianne Therese, Seann William Scott. Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 De David Frankel avec Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/The Spot Saïda/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate, Empire Première Sodeco.

DEEP WATER De Renny Harlin avec Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley, Angus Sampson, Kelly Gale. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

HOKUM De Damian McCarthy avec Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, Austin Amelio. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, The Spot Choueifate.

MICHAEL Biopic d’Antoine Fuqua avec Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Colman Domingo. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Achrafieh/Dbayé/Las Salinas, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, Empire Première Sodeco.

GOAT Film d’animation de Tyree Dillihay Adam Rosette. Cinemall.

LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY Thriller de Lee Cronin avec Jack Reynor, Natalie Grace, Laia Costa. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, VOX Beirut City Centre.

THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY Film d’animation d’Aaron Horvath et Michael Jelenic. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

LISTE DE MARIAGE Comédie de Randa Aalam avec Rita Hayek, Carlos Azar, Samara Nohra. VOX Beirut City Centre.

Ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.