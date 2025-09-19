Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS
RELAY Thriller de David Mackenzie, avec Riz Ahmed, Lily James, Sam Worthington. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.
DALIA AND THE RED BOOK Film d’animation de David Bisbano. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.
EN SALLE
CAUGHT STEALING de Darren Aronofsky, avec Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifate, Cinemall.
DUCHESS Film d’action de Neil Marshall, avec Stephanie Beacham, Carl Briedis, Boré Buika. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Achrafieh/Verdun.
STOLEN GIRL Thriller de James Kent, avec Kate Beckinsale, Scott Eastwood. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemall.
THE HOME Film d’horreur de James DeMonaco, avec Pete Davidson, John Glover, Bruce Altman. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé, Cinemall.
AKHER RAJOL FI EL AALAM Comédie d’Ossama Ourabi, avec Bayoumi Fouad, Ayman Mansour, May Kassab. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/The Spot Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.
PETS ON A TRAIN Film d’animation de Benoît Daffis et Jean-Christian Tassy. Grand Cinemas ABC Achrafieh, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.
WITCHBOARD Film d’horreur de Chuck Russell, avec Madison Iseman, Aaron Dominguez, Mel Jarnson. Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.
NOBODY 2 Comédie de Timo Tjahjanto, avec Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd. VOX Beirut City Centre, The Spot Choueifate.
EL-SHATER Comédie d’Ahmed el-Gendy, avec Amir Karara, Mustafa Gharib, Hana el-Zahed. The Spot Saïda.
MATERIALISTS Comédie romantique de Celine Song, avec Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.
SCHOOL OF MAGICAL ANIMALS 2 Film d’aventure de Sven Unterwaldt Jr. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Saïda.
FREAKIER FRIDAY Comédie de Nisha Ganatra, avec Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.
WEAPONS Film d’horreur de Zach Cregger, avec Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifate, Cinemall.
THE BAD GUYS 2 Film d’animation de Pierre Perifel JP Sans, avec Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.
