Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS COCORICO comédie de Julien Hervé avec Christian Clavier, Marianne Denicourt, Didier Bourdon. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall. SURVIVE thriller de Mark Pellington avec Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, VOX Beirut City Center. MUFASA : THE LION KING de Barry Jenkins. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, VOX Beirut City Center, Empire Premiere Sodeco. EN SALLE ELEVATION de George Nolfi, avec Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Center, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, Empire Premiere Sodeco. The Lord of the Rings : The War of the Rohirrim de Kenji Kamiyama, avec Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Miranda Otto. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Center, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall, Empire Premiere Sodeco. RIVER OF BLOOD thriller de Howard J. Ford, avec Joseph Millson, Ella Starbuck, Sarah Alexandra Marks. VOX Beirut City Center, Cinemacity Beirut Souks. THE ORDER thriller de Justin Kurzel, avec Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall. MOANA 2 film d'animation de David G. Derrick. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Center, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall. WICKED musical de Jon M. Chu, avec Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, VOX Beirut City Center/Cinemall, Empire Premiere Sodeco. RED ONE de Jake Kasdan, avec Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Center, Cinemall, Empire Premiere Sodeco, Cinemacity Beirut Souks. BAGMAN film d'horreur de Colm McCarthy, avec Sam Claflin, Antonia Thomas, Steven Cree. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun. SMILE 2 film d'horreur de Parker Finn, avec Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage. Cinemall. ARZÉ de Mira Shaib, avec Diamand Bou Abboud, Betty Taoutel, Bilal al-Hamwi. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé. * En raison des circonstances actuelles, ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.

