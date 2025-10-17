Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS

THE SMASHING MACHINE de Benny Safdie, avec Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

COYOTES thriller de Colin Minihan, avec Justin Long, Kate Bosworth. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

HIM film d’horreur de Justin Tipping, avec Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

EN SALLE

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE Comédie de Ryan Crego, avec Laila Lockhart Kraner, Kristen Wiig, Carla Tassara. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 2 Film d’horreur de Renny Harlin, avec Gabriel Basso, Richard Brake, Madelaine Petsch. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Premiere Sodeco, Cinemall.

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Thriller de Paul Thomas Anderson, avec Leonardo Di Caprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Premiere Sodeco, Cinemall.

THE SHADOW’S EDGE Film d’action de Larry Yang avec Jackie Chan, Zifeng Zhang, Tony Ka Fai Leung. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

A SAD AND BEAUTIFUL WORLD de Cyril Aris, avec Mounia Akl, Hasan Akil, Nadyn Chalhoub, Julia Kassar. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

MACHTAT Documentaire de Sonia Ben Slama, avec Fatma Khayat, Najeh Ghared, Waffeh Ghared. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY Film romantique de Kogonada avec Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Empire Premiere Sodeco.

BORNSTARS Comédie de Caroline Labaki. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Premiere Sodeco, Cinemall.

KANGAROO de Kate Woods, avec Rachel House, Brooke Satchwell, Ryan Corr. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh.

THE CONJURING : LAST RITES Film d’horreur de Michael Chaves, avec Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Premiere Sodeco/The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

MATERIALISTS Comédie romantique de Celine Song, avec Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Achrafieh.

THE BAD GUYS 2 Film d’animation de Pierre Perifel JP Sans, avec Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson. Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

SUPERMAN de James Gunn, avec David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult. VOX Beirut City Centre.

BIRD d’Andrea Arnold, avec Nykiya Adams, Barry Keoghan et Franz Rogowski. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

WE ARE INSIDE de Farah Kassem. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING Film d’action de Christopher McQuarrie, avec Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames. VOX Beirut City Centre.

LILO & STITCH Film d’aventures de Dean Fleischer Camp, avec Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Hannah Waddingham. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemall.

Ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.