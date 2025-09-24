Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS

A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY, film romantique de Kogonada avec Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Premiere Sodeco/The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

BEAST OF WAR, thriller de Kiah Roache-Turner avec Mark Coles Smith, Joel Nankervis, Sam Delich, Lee Tiger Halley. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh,VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

BORNSTARS, comédie de Caroline Labaki. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Premiere Sodeco/The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

KANGAROO, de Kate Woods, avec Rachel House, Brooke Satchwell, Ryan Corr. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

EN SALLE

L’HEUREUSE ÉLUE, comédie de Frank Bellocq et Daive Cohen. Avec Camille Lellouche, Lionel Erdogan, Michèle Laroque. Grand Cinemas ABC Achrafieh.

THE CONJURING : LAST RITES, film d’horreur de Michael Chaves, avec Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Premiere Sodeco/The Spot Choueifat, Cinemall.

CAUGHT STEALING de Darren Aronofsky, avec Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith. Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco.

MATERIALISTS Comédie romantique de Celine Song, avec Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Achrafieh, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco.

FREAKIER FRIDAY Comédie de Nisha Ganatra, avec Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

WEAPONS Film d’horreur de Zach Cregger, avec Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, VOX Beirut City Centre.

THE BAD GUYS 2 Film d’animation de Pierre Perifel JP Sans, avec Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson. Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Film de science-fiction de Matt Shakman, avec Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn. VOX Beirut City Centre.

SUPERMAN de James Gunn, avec David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé, VOX Beirut City Centre.

BIRD d’Andrea Arnold, avec Nykiya Adams, Barry Keoghan et Franz Rogowski. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

WE ARE INSIDE de Farah Kassem. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING Film d’action de Christopher McQuarrie, avec Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames. VOX Beirut City Centre.

LILO & STITCH Film d’aventures de Dean Fleischer Camp, avec Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Hannah Waddingham. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemall.

Ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.