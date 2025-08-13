Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS

FEAR BELOW thriller de Matthew Holmes avec Hermione Corfield, Will Fletcher, Jake Ryan. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

THE NAKED GUN film d’action comique d’Akiva Schaffer avec Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifate, Cinemall.

THE BAD GUYS 2 film d’animation de Pierre Perifel J P Sans avec Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifate, Cinemall.

BRING HER BACK film d’horreur de Danny et Michael Philippou, avec Billy Barratt, Sally Hawkins, Mischa Heywood. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifate, Cinemall.

EN SALLE

LASSIE : A NEW ADVENTURE film d’aventure de Hanno Olderdissen avec Katharina Schüttler, Justus von Dohnányi, Dennis Mojen. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, Cinemall.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR : FIRST STEPS film de science-fiction de Matt Shakman avec Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Choueifate, Cinemall.

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER film d’horreur de Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, avec Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

SUPERMAN de James Gunn, avec David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

DISORDER Comédie noire de Lucien Bourjeily, Wissam Charaf, Bane Fakih, Areej Mahmoud, avec Chaker Bou Abdalla, Manal Issa, Said Sarhan, Rodrigue Sleiman, Farah Shaer, Josef Akiki, Yara Bou Haidar, Hanane Hajj Ali. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

THE THIRD RAHBANI Documentaire de Feyrouz Serhal sur la vie et l’œuvre d’Élias Rahbani. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

JURASSIC WORLD : REBIRTH de Gareth Edwards, avec Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

F1 de Joseph Kosinski, avec Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Film d’aventures de Dean DeBlois, avec Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING Film d’action de Christopher McQuarrie, avec Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

LILO & STITCH Film d’aventures de Dean Fleischer Camp, avec Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Hannah Waddingham. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemall.

Ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.