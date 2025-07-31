Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS

Superman de James Gunn, avec David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

IN THE LOST LANDS de Paul W.S. Anderson, avec Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Arly Jover. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

DISORDER Comédie noire de Lucien Bourjeily, Wissam Charaf, Bane Fakih, Areej Mahmoud, avec Chaker Bou Abdalla, Manal Issa, Said Sarhan, Rodrigue Sleiman, Farah Shaer, Josef Akiki, Yara Bou Haidar, Hanane Hajj Ali. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco/The Spot Saïda, Cinemall.

THE THIRD RAHBANI Documentaire de Feyrouz Serhal sur la vie et l’œuvre d’Élias Rahbani. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

EN SALLE

MEMENTO (2000) Thriller psychologique de Christopher Nolan, avec Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano. Metropolis art cinéma-Mar Mikhaël.

JURASSIC WORLD : REBIRTH de Gareth Edwards, avec Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

BRIDE HARD Comédie de Simon West, avec Rebel Wilson Anna Camp Anna Chlumsky. Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

F1 de Joseph Kosinski, avec Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

28 YEARS LATER Thriller de Danny Boyle, avec Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes. VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire The Spot Choueifate.

FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK : BALLERINA de Len Wiseman, avec Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane. Cinemacity Beirut Souks.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Film d’aventures de Dean DeBlois, avec Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Cinemall.

KARATE KID : LEGENDS Film d’action de Jonathan Entwistle, avec Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-na Wen. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemall.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING Film d’action de Christopher McQuarrie, avec Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco, Cinemall.

LILO & STITCH Film d’aventures de Dean Fleischer Camp, avec Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Hannah Waddingham. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire The Spot Choueifate, Cinemall.

Ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.