Agenda Ciné

NOUVEAUTÉS THUNDERBOLTS de Jake Schreier avec Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko et Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco. LES BARBARES de Julie Delpy, avec Rita Hayek, Julie Delpy, Ziad Bakri, Sandrine Kiberlain, Laurent Lafitte. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Achrafieh, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco. POPEYE THE SLAYER MAN, film d'horreur de Robert Michael Ryan avec Jason Robert, Sarah Nicklin, Angela Relucio, Scott Swope. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire the Spot Choueifat. Daniela Forever de Nacho Vigalondo avec Beatrice Grannò, Henry Golding et Aura Garrido. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks. EN SALLE The Accountant 2, thriller de Gavin O'Connor avec Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Saida, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, The Spot Choueifat. SIKO SIKO, comédie de Omar al-Muhandis, avec Essam Omar, Taha Desouky, Bassem Samra, Khaled El Sawy. Grand Cinemas The Spot Saida, VOX Beirut City Centre. ABSOLUTION, thriller de Hans Petter Moland avec Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman, Frankie Shaw. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks. Le COMTE DE MONTE-CRISTO, film d'aventure d'Alexandre de La Patellière et Matthieu Delaporte, avec Pierre Niney, Bastien Bouillon, Anaïs Demoustier. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco. THE KING OF KINGS, film d'animation de Seong-ho Jang avec les voix de Pierce Brosnan, Oscar Isaac et Kenneth Branagh. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks. SINNERS, thriller de Ryan Coogler avec Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Andrene Ward-Hammond. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco. BLACK BAG, de Steven Soderbergh, avec Michael Fassbender, Gustaf Skarsgård, Cate Blanchett. Empire Première Sodeco. MOON THE PANDA, film tout public de Gilles de Maistre, avec Alexandra Lamy, Sylvia ChangYe Liu. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Saïda. A WORKING MAN, film d'action de David Ayer avec Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Saida, VOX Beirut City Center, Cinemacity Beirut Souks. THE AMATEUR, film d'action de James Hawes avec Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Rachel Brosnahan. Cinemacity Beirut Souks. Nouhad El Chami : A Sign of Faith, biopic de Samir Habchi avec Julia Kassar, Yorgo Chalhoub, Maya Yammin, Melissa Aziz, Theresia Tawk. Grand cinemas ABC Achrafieh/Dbayé, VOX Beirut City Center. A MINECRAFT MOVIE, film d'action de Jared Hess avec Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemall, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire the Spot Choueifat. MUFASA : THE LION KING de Barry Jenkins. Cinemall, VOX Beirut City Centre. *Ce programme est communiqué sous réserve de modification.

NOUVEAUTÉSTHUNDERBOLTS de Jake Schreier avec Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko et Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco.LES BARBARES de Julie Delpy, avec Rita Hayek, Julie Delpy, Ziad Bakri, Sandrine Kiberlain, Laurent Lafitte. Grand Cinemas ABC Dbayé/Achrafieh, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire Première Sodeco.POPEYE THE SLAYER MAN, film d'horreur de Robert Michael Ryan avec Jason Robert, Sarah Nicklin, Angela Relucio, Scott Swope. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Dbayé/Achrafieh/Saïda, VOX Beirut City Centre, Cinemacity Beirut Souks, Empire the Spot Choueifat.Daniela Forever de Nacho Vigalondo avec Beatrice Grannò, Henry Golding et Aura Garrido. Grand Cinemas ABC Verdun/Achrafieh, VOX Beirut City Centre,...

