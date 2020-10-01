Weapons, Surveillance, Technologies: The Hidden Face of Israel-Gulf Ties

A military treaty in the form of a "peace" agreement. For some, the Abraham Accords is akin to a regrouping of the anti-Iran axis. Whether endorsed or criticized, this interpretation has the merit of recalling a sometimes forgotten reality, obscured by the ambient political discourse. The September 15 agreement signed in Washington with a view to normalizing relations be-tween Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain only sustains in a more official way a series of dealings hitherto kept secret. Older, the dealings are above all based on the convergence of security interests.

The secret affair between Israel and the Gulf states began in the early 1990s, when the policies of Tel Aviv, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi began to align themselves around a shared security anxiety and common enemies: Iran and the presence of the Muslim Brotherhood in the region. The af-finities gradually became clearer: at the turn of the 2000s, the countries discovered a common appetence for the technological development of surveillance systems. In public, relations were confined to a few limited contacts. "One of the first forms of open cooperation took the form, in 2015, of an Israeli diplomatic mission within the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRE-NA) based in Abu Dhabi," said Elham Fakhro, an expert at the International Crisis Group and Gulf specialist.

But the unofficial account of relations tells a different story. Behind the scenes, rumors con-verge that over the past decade, relations between the states have developed around military cooperation. "Israeli companies, under the supervision of the defense ministry, have reportedly sold advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates, mainly detection missiles," Fakhro said. In 2009, a secret agreement for the purchase by the United Arab Emirates of Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly failed, blocked at the last minute by the Israeli defense minis-try. Media also reported a meeting between Saudi and Israeli leaders in 2018 in Washington, DC, while a rumor circulates about the purchase by Saudi Arabia of Israeli drones through a South African intermediary.

Officially, however, nothing filters through. "There is no piece of information that can be used to prove an arms transfer between the states," said Aram Nerguizian, advisor on civil-military relations and specialist on Arab countries at the Carnegie Middle East Center. But if the rumor is taking off so well, despite the lack of accredited information, it is because it echoes the sepa-rate individual agendas of the different countries.

Chasing Dissidents

Tel Aviv's industrial and military ambitions find a perfect echo in the Arabian Peninsula's ar-mament thirst and technological appetite. The obsession with security has made the arms, de-fense and technology sector one of the priorities for the Gulf states, which are among the larg-est arms importers. Saudi Arabia, which has the fourth largest military budget in the world, places the development of its arsenal at the top of its priorities within the framework of its Vi-sion 2030. The United Arab Emirates, whose defense budget increased by 41% in 2019, is the region's rising military power. For these two states, it is therefore a question of ensuring cut-ting-edge equipment, an internal deployment capacity in order to ensure the defense of the territory and possibly envisaging interventions on foreign territories. "The Gulf has a clear de-mand for short-, medium- and long-range defense missiles, as well as anti-UAV systems," Ner-guizian said. “In addition to cyber defense, these are areas in which Israel has invested a lot of time and capital."

On the Israeli side, the growth and progressive specialization of the defense industry places the country in eighth place among arms exporting powers, whose trade has increased by 77% be-tween 2015 and 2019. The main recipients certainly remain the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America regions. But the Gulf represents a definite potential for companies in the sector. "Like any defense industry, the Israeli industry is looking for opportunities and attractive markets. The support of governments can only facilitate this access," Nerguizian said. "All these different approaches to cooperation find new potential when formal bilateral links exist."

Within the Israeli industry, the particularly rapid development of the cybersurveillance sector provides an offer that is all the more adapted to the demands of the Saudi and UAE regimes, which are better able to unlock large budgets to strengthen the hunt for dissidents. This year, the Jewish state is ranked sixth in the global ranking in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report. In 2019, its exports of cybersecurity-related products and services amounted to $6.5 billion.

Here again, the Israeli offer meets a desire to master new technologies within the monarchies of the region. In two decades, the rise of social networks and smartphones, followed by the Ar-ab Spring, changed the game by recreating the public square in the virtual sphere. The net-works have turned against authoritarian regimes, allowing people freedom to express them-selves and, above all, to discreetly organize protests in small groups or by private messaging across borders.

But there is a flip side to the coin: these governments have the ability to track dissidents through spyware, perceiving the growing popular dissent in the region as a threat to the powers in place. "This new era has been marked by widespread online surveillance and selective filter-ing of network information by authorities using the most sophisticated technologies imported from a variety of sources, including some democracies in the European Union and Canada," said Khalid Ibrahim, executive director of the Gulf Center for Human Rights.

"Cooperation between Israel and Gulf states predates the Arab Spring. Thus, the latter did not trigger the former but may have been one of the catalysts that prolonged it," said Sarah Aoun, director of the technology department at the Open Technology Fund, a US nonprofit organiza-tion that promotes freedom on the internet. The "intelligent" surveillance system called "Falcon Eye" installed in the city of Abu Dhabi, for example, is the result of a partnership between the UAE and the Israeli company 4D Security Solutions in 2007. Saudi Arabia has also requested the assistance of Israeli companies specialized in cybersecurity in 2012 following the cyber attack by the Shamoon virus, attributed to Iran by US intelligence, against the national oil company Saudi Aramco.

Bahrain, for its part, was offered the services of Verint Systems, an Israeli company whose sys-tems are used by monitoring centers to collect data on social networks. According to sources cited by Haaretz, Israeli teams have traveled to the kingdom under foreign passports to train government officials in the use of their products.

Spyware

In the surveillance sector, the Israeli company NSO is now one of the most popular in the re-gion, thanks in particular to its Pegasus software. The program, which can be operated remote-ly, provides access to a multitude of data in a device: photos, videos, calls and applications. It can recover passwords or even trigger an audio recording. "NSO Group is known to have devel-oped some of the most sophisticated spyware technology, and has no qualms about selling it to governments willing to use it to target human rights defenders, activists, and dissidents," Aoun said. NSO, for its part, has repeatedly stated that it has no control over how its monitoring sys-tems are used by its customers.

According to the daily Haaretz, the Jewish state must have been a facilitator between NSO and Gulf states. Israeli officials are said to have participated in business meetings between Arab in-telligence officials and the surveillance company, sometimes even within Israeli borders. The company's Gulf division counts Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Ras el-Khaimah among its clients. With an annual turnover of hundreds of millions of dollars, it would be the most lucrative.

The tools offered by NSO are not only used against dissidents. According to The New York Times, for example, they would have been used by Abu Dhabi to try to intercept data from members of the Qatari royal family, including the emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, or from former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. However, some cases will remain emblematic of the use of Pegasus by regimes in the region. Such is the case of Emirati activist Ahmad Mansour, who was tracked down by his country's authorities between 2013 and 2014 and is now sentenced to 10 years in prison for criticizing the government online; or that of Saudi jour-nalist Jamal Khashoggi, watched by Riyadh and murdered in his country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The day before the latter's assassination, the multidisciplinary center Citizen Lab linked to the University of Toronto confirmed that the phone of Saudi activist Omar Abdelaziz, who was granted asylum in Canada in 2014, had also been targeted by Pegasus through an operator linked to Saudi Arabia.

Such ties the states of the region and the Jewish state have hitherto kept out of sight but are expected to come to the forefront in the wake of the normalization agreement. "The Gulf is surfing on a new wave of digital surveillance to track citizens, following the example of the Oyoon (Eyes) program in Dubai, based on artificial intelligence and used by the police," Aoun said. "The agreement will facilitate and normalize this type of business relations, given that Is-rael is one of the world's leading exporters of surveillance technology," she added. "We are se-riously concerned that normalization will lead to more restrictions on online activists and that collective oversight will be imposed on all citizens of the nations in our region," Ibrahim said.

By rekindling the controversy surrounding Abu Dhabi's purchase of F-35 warplanes, the recent normalization agreement has also revived the debate on the future of military cooperation in the region. While the agreement may pave the way for a greater catalog of weapons from Is-rael, the arming of Arab states by Israeli companies is not to everyone's liking. In Israel, some remain on their guard: the fear that Tel Aviv might push the rapprochement to the point where its security depends on authoritarian Arab regimes is today reviving these reservations. But with just weeks to go before the US presidential election, many fear a bipartisan consensus ad-vocating Washington's withdrawal from the Middle East. In this context, the rapprochement between Tel Aviv and capitals of the Gulf would represent a long-term security guarantee. It remains to be seen how far this cooperation may go. Tomorrow, will there be Israeli bases off Abu Dhabi?





(This article was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour on the 28th of September)

