An unprecedented Israeli attack on Blida ends in murder and mounting anger

SOUTH LEBANON — A pool of blood is still wet on the tiles and the smell of death fills the room. The windows and walls of the Blida municipality buildings have taken dozens of bullets, fired at it by Israeli machine guns."That's where he was sleeping," says a man, pointing to a mattress. Ibrahim Salameh's body has been taken away. In its place are two packs of cigarettes, his round, thick-rimmed glasses, some clothes, gloves for working the land. Eight hours ago, this 55-year-old farmer and father of four, who also cleaned Blida's municipal buildings part-time, was shot dead by Israeli troops who had crossed over the Blue Line in the dead of night.Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Israeli troops, accompanied by drones, military vehicles and light-armored ATVS, entered the Lebanese border village of Blida. According to...

