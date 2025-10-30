Menu
Society - FIELD REPORT

An unprecedented Israeli attack on Blida ends in murder and mounting anger

Israeli troops opened fire at Blida's municipal building, killing Ibrahim Salameh, an employee who was sleeping inside. The next morning, the residents' anger toward UNIFIL and the state is palpable.

L'OLJ / Par Lyana ALAMEDDINE, le 30 octobre 2025 à 23h57

An unprecedented Israeli attack on Blida ends in murder and mounting anger

A portrait of Ibrahim Salameh hangs on the facade of the Blida municipality building, riddled with Israeli bullets. Salameh was killed by Israeli soldiers in the early hours of Oct. 30, 2025, in this Marjayoun district village in southern Lebanon. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient Today)

SOUTH LEBANON — A pool of blood is still wet on the tiles and the smell of death fills the room. The windows and walls of the Blida municipality buildings have taken dozens of bullets, fired at it by Israeli machine guns."That's where he was sleeping," says a man, pointing to a mattress. Ibrahim Salameh's body has been taken away. In its place are two packs of cigarettes, his round, thick-rimmed glasses, some clothes, gloves for working the land. Eight hours ago, this 55-year-old farmer and father of four, who also cleaned Blida's municipal buildings part-time, was shot dead by Israeli troops who had crossed over the Blue Line in the dead of night.Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Israeli troops, accompanied by drones, military vehicles and light-armored ATVS, entered the Lebanese border village of Blida. According to...
